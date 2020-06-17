Family sedan with supercar performance: BMW unveils the 2021 M5

Following yet another leak yesterday, BMW has officially unveiled the 2021 M5, and as expected, not too much has changed underneath that familiar super sedan skin.

Interestingly, this 2021 M5 will only be available in the range-topping Competition guise both here and in Australia, meaning that buyers will have to go with the most hardcore variant.

Like the regular 5 Series that was recently unveiled, this super sedan has undergone a mild facelift, including new headlights, enlarged rear vents, and new red and black tail lights.

Black styling details are what sets the sedan specs apart and underlines "the elite status of the M5 Competiton." The kidney grilles, mirror caps, and boot lid spoiler are all now finished in gloss black.

Buyers can also choose from five new exterior paint finishes including Brands Hatch Grey, Motegi Red metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and matte Frozen Bluestone metallic.

You'll also notice that the new 20-inch wheels have been sourced straight from the new BMW M8.

On the inside, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen controls the infotainment system, and now features Android Auto and cloud-based navigation. Revised upholstery and an updated centre console featuring two new buttons provide easy access to driving settings and M mode.

Under the hood sits the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that pumps out 460kW and 750Nm of torque, which is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. This is the same rear-biased all-wheel drive system that BMW has previously used, with 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Sport modes available.

This is enough grunt to propel the sedan to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, 200km/h in 10.8 seconds, before topping out at 305km/h.

BMW has revealed that this new M5 Competition will be landing in New Zealand in October, with local pricing to be announced closer to the time.