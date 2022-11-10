Fancy an electric Batmobile that was actually used on screen?

So you’re considering making the switch to an EV, but you really want something a bit different. Teslas are way too common these days and, for some weird reason, a Porsche Taycan doesn’t do it for you.

However, there is a solution in the form of one particular EV that has just gone on sale in the USA. And it is quite a special one too...

US website has just listed a Batmobile actually used in the 1992 movie Batman Returns for sale for the bargain price of US$1.5 million. What’s that you say? The Batmobile from the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies was jet powered? Well, you are of course correct – it's just that this one was built with a special purpose in mind.

This particular incarnation of the Batmobile was built for the scene where Danny De Vito’s Penguin takes remote control of the Batmobile and gives Michael Keaton’s Batman a wild ride through the streets of Gotham City.

The Batmobiles built for the two Burton movies (1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns) all used the chassis and V8 engine from a Chevrolet Impala, but this particular version dropped the V8 in favour of an all-electric powertrain. Albeit sadly one that falls rather short of Tesla or Porsche-like performance, however.

An electric motor is mounted on the rear axle, but is powered by... a 48-volt lead acid battery array. As such, it only has a top speed of around 40 to 50 km/h and a no-doubt dismal range, but that is fine because it also isn’t road legal.

This is in part due to the functional flame thrower mounted on the rear to simulate a dramatic afterburner effect, but this Batmobile also hides a further secret that seals its lack of road legality – a secret compartment behind the seats that houses the actual driver.

As the car was only used in the scene where the Penguin took over control of the Batmobile, the visible steering wheel is non-functional, with control of the car being handled by a stunt driver up the back hidden behind a black screen and looking out through the roof-mounted air intake.

Then there’s also the fact that the batteries haven’t been charged since 1993 and no one at Classic Auto Mall wanted to risk trying for fear that it might just burst into flames.

So all up, it seems like a bargain at just US$1.5 million (NZ$2.55 million), but that fact it was actually used in Batman Returns accounts for that price. Road-legal replicas are available for much less, but the sheer cool-factor of owning a screen-used prop Batmobile more than makes up for the fact that you can’t pop to the dairy for some bread in it. Well, not legally at least.

However, there could be a slight issue with that, as there have been rumours questioning the originality of the Batmobile swirling around, with its authenticity apparently being questioned by a “Batmobile specialist” according to some outlets.

If you are considering splashing out on a Batmobile, we would strongly urge you to do full due diligence before dropping $2.5 million to treat yourself to a Batmobile for Christmas.