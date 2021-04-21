Home / News / Fast food: Nissan reveals McDonald's Edition chrome-wrapped GT-R

Fast food: Nissan reveals McDonald's Edition chrome-wrapped GT-R

By Andrew Sluys • 21/04/2021
Search Driven for Nissan Gt-R for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

Just recently, Nissan revealed the GT-R NISMO Special Edition which apart from adding a new colour, and a few carbon fibre parts, didn't make the aging GT-R anymore interesting. 

Far more interestingly, Nissan used that same event to announce its partnership with McDonald's, and reveal a GT-R dedicated to the golden arches. 

Click here to view all Nissan GT-R listings on DRIVEN

Like the Special Edition, the McDonald's GT-R doesn't change anything beneath the skin, but has an eye-catching exterior. This is mostly down to the gold chrome wrap it wears. 

Dubbed the McDT-R, buyers won't be able to get their hands on this spectacular machine, as just one exists, but instead could win a scale model through buying Happy Meals over in Japan. 

Winners of the promotion will be flown to Nissan's Grandrive test track in Kanagawa, where they will be driven by a Nissan test driver. Even if you don't win this prize, every Happy Meal for the length of the promotion will come with either a Suzuki Jimny, Toyota 86, or a Mitsubishi Delica.

By Andrew Sluys • 21/04/2021

Tags

Nissan Gt-R
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan GT-R Pure Edition Nissan GT-R Pure Edition
Nissan GT-R Pure Edition

$115,490

Nissan GT-R Premium Edition Nissan GT-R Premium Edition
Nissan GT-R Premium Edition

$162,850

Nissan GT-R Black Edition Nissan GT-R Black Edition
Nissan GT-R Black Edition

$126,950

Nissan GT-R Premium Edition Nissan GT-R Premium Edition
Nissan GT-R Premium Edition

$128,950

We Recommend