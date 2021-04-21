Fast food: Nissan reveals McDonald's Edition chrome-wrapped GT-R

Just recently, Nissan revealed the GT-R NISMO Special Edition which apart from adding a new colour, and a few carbon fibre parts, didn't make the aging GT-R anymore interesting.

Far more interestingly, Nissan used that same event to announce its partnership with McDonald's, and reveal a GT-R dedicated to the golden arches.

Click here to view all Nissan GT-R listings on DRIVEN

Like the Special Edition, the McDonald's GT-R doesn't change anything beneath the skin, but has an eye-catching exterior. This is mostly down to the gold chrome wrap it wears.

Dubbed the McDT-R, buyers won't be able to get their hands on this spectacular machine, as just one exists, but instead could win a scale model through buying Happy Meals over in Japan.

Winners of the promotion will be flown to Nissan's Grandrive test track in Kanagawa, where they will be driven by a Nissan test driver. Even if you don't win this prize, every Happy Meal for the length of the promotion will come with either a Suzuki Jimny, Toyota 86, or a Mitsubishi Delica.