Fastest Mustang yet? Ford's new Cobra Jet drag car packs 1000kW with a twist

Ford’s fling with electric power is progressing from flirtation to a serious relationship.

The blue oval is preparing to sell a special Mustang built for drag racing.

One which replaces the standard Ford Mustang GT’s 339kW, 556Nm V8 engine with a massive electric powerplant capable of sending 1044kW and almost 1500Nm to the rear wheels.

Ford says the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype should be good for an eight-second quarter mile time, reaching almost 275km/h in just 400 metres.

Of course, it won’t be road legal – those sort of times are only achievable with the aid of enormous slick racing tyres and a stripped-out interior.

A parachute helps stop the car after each drag run, and a wheelie bar prevent the Mustang from flipping over during a full-throttle launch.

But Ford is clearly energised by the potential of battery power.

The brand showed off an electric Mustang “Lithium” at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year – one with a manual transmission – and is preparing to launch the Tesla-fighting Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in the US.