Ferrari 488 GT Modificata revealed as a 700HP track monster

At its core, Ferrari is a racing brand, with decades of success in Formula 1 (let's not talk about this season) as well as other disciplines around the world.

So every time the Italian brand reveals new a race car, it's something to get excited about, and the latest addition to the motorsport line-up is certainly no exception.

Dubbed the 488 GT Modificata, this limited-edition, track-only supercar combines technology developed for the 488 GT3 and GTE, making it one of the capable Ferraris as of late.

In the 488 GT3 and GTE, Balance of Performance regulations mean that the twin-turbo V8 is limited to around 370kW, through the use of air restrictors and ECU limitations.

Because Ferrari wasn't bound by any of these rules when building the Modificata, the 3.9-litre mill has been turned up to eleven, and produces north of 520kW in this application.

While this is still significantly less than the 700kW SF90, the Modificata makes up for it by being available with different transmission ratios, which send power back through a carbon fibre clutch.

According to Ferrari, the aerodynamics and suspension were fine-tuned at the Nordschleife. This has resulted in an aero package that produces one tonne of downforce at 230km/h.

Besides the pillars and aluminium roof, every single body panel across this car is made of carbon fibre, bringing weight down to a minimum.

Since this is a limited-edition race car, Ferrari only plans to sell it to drivers who have recently competed in Competizioni GT with Ferrari or Club Competizioni GT. Those that don't make this strict criteria will have to hold out for a second-hand model.