Ferrari 488 Pista smashed after sliding under crash barrier

A Ferrari 488 Pista is left in pieces after sliding under a crash barrier on a motorway in Poland.

The crash happened near the town of Wyrzysk when the driver lost control while driving along the S10 expressway.

Reports are the mid-engined Italian supercar skidded off the side of the road and slammed head-first into a crash barrier. And while this would have stopped most cars in their tracks, the Ferrari was so low that it slid under the barrier, completely destroying its front end, the windshield, and the roof.

Local fire crews and police attended the scene and thankfully the driver was left unharmed.

While we don't have the details that led to the crash, it's likely that the driver underestimated how slippery the road was.

It's unlikely that the vehicle will be able to be repaired, given the severity of the damage to the front and roof of the vehicle.

The 488 Pista is the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history, producing 530kW of power at 8000rpm and 770Nm of torque, achievable at 3000rpm in 7th gear. The new power unit is claimed to propel the 488 Pista from 0-100km/h in 2.85 seconds - faster than the claimed acceleration of a LaFerrari - 0-200km/h in 7.6 seconds and a top speed of over 340km/h. Ferrari also says the engine sound is 'unique' with better 'higher intensity' than the 488 GTB.