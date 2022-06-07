Ferrari driver busted at shocking speed
A speeding driver busted at more than 200km/h in an unregistered Ferrari faces thousands of dollars in fines, months without his car and a day in court.
NSW Police said the Rhodes man, 42, was driving on the Hume Highway near Goulburn at 204km/h on Friday, June 3.
Closer inspection revealed the Ferrari Portofino was not registered.
The driver faces a court charge for reckless driving, in addition to steep fines for driving an unregistered vehicle ($1487) and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h ($3860).
Police also confiscated his car for three months.
Priced from $429,888 plus on-road costs (about $500,000 drive-away before optional extras), the latest Ferrari Portofino is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 456kW of power.
The luxury machine features a folding hard-top roof allowing it to operate as a coupe or convertible.
Ferrari claims the car has a top speed of 320km/h and can reach 100km/h in 3.4 seconds.
Last week’s high-speed run came a little over a year after a similar machine was caught doing doughnuts in the Sydney CBD.
Police appealed to the public for information following reckless behaviour by the driver of a white Ferrari Portofino owned by an exotic car rental company in May 2021.
- news.com.au