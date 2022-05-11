Ferrari F8 Tributo was pulled over in Germany, but the reason isn't what you'd think

It's common knowledge that flashy and sporty looking cars are more likely to get pulled over by police. Especially if the driver is doing something they shouldn't, like speeding or reckless driving.

But in this case, the driver of a Ferrari F8 Tributo was pulled over in Germany for a completely different reason. The driver hadn't paid the insurance bill!

According to Mettmann police, the €300,000 Ferrari was registered initially in January 2022, but since then, the 32-year-old driver hadn't paid any of his monthly insurance payments.

This led police to revoke his registration and invalidate his license plates on the spot. The driver then had to pay a tow truck to come and take his car back home.

The local police Facebook page posted about the incident, and unsurprisingly, the comments were not sympathetic towards the driver.

Most of the comments pointed out the fact that the owner could afford to buy a €300,000 Ferrari, but couldn't pay for his insurance.

The F8 Tributo’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 530 kW of power and 770 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 340 km/h. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.