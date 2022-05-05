Ferrari's upcoming SUV confirmed with a V12 engine

It's a vehicle that was once promised never to come from Ferrari, but moving with the times means that compromises have to be made, and an SUV is most certainly on the way.

Dubbed the Purosangue, this high-riding Ferrari should look quite similar to the GT4CLusso, which is the second iteration of the iconic brand's shooting brake.

A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/ycMcTrVtgE — Ferrari (@Ferrari) May 4, 2022

Not long after news broke of Ferrari's rumoured SUV, the main question was regarding what sort of engine would come with such a vehicle, considering that Lamborghini went with the easy option in an Audi V8.

Like the true purists' brand that Ferrari is, you wouldn't get them slotting another brand's V8 in the Purosangue, and instead, it's basically confirmed to come with a V12.

By the sounds of things, the Purosangue will be offered in a range of variants, with the range-topping model coming with an iconic high-revving Ferrari V12.

News of this decision recently came to light via Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna during an interview with Reuters.

"We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Vigna told the outlet. "The Purosangue is [the] son of our tradition."

So with a V12 beneath the bonnet, we can imagine that this Purosangue will be a little more pricy than its Lamborghini and Aston Martin super SUV rivals.