Ferrari's very first SUV leaked online ahead of global launch

It's a vehicle that Ferrari said it would never build, but keeping up with global demand means that an SUV was bound to come from the exotic Italian brand at some point.

That point has finally come, and pictures have leaked online of the Purosangue, which looks to share similar styling with Ferrari's GT4CLusso - the brand's very first wagon model.

Leaked images circulating on social media show a grey example of the upcoming SUV with black wheel trims and alloy wheels. The headlights also look to be reminiscent of those on the SF90 Stradale.

At the rear, this Ferrari looks somewhat like a Ford Mustang Mach-E with its rear window and taillight design. Below this sits a large diffuser with four tail pipes.

As to what will power this Ferrari SUV remains a mystery, but all clues are pointing to an entry-level model sharing the 296 GTB's plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V6 powertrain.

Despite the lack luster sound of this proposition, it will come with a hefty 611kW and 740Nm, which will likely send the SUV to 100km/h around the three-second mark.

On top of this, there's also talk of the Purosangue coming with the twin-turbo V8 from the SF90 with over 750kW, and then an even higher-spec model getting a 6.5-litre V12.

Production is set to kick-off for this model this year, with deliveries kicking off in 2023. We can also imagine that Ferrari will reveal the vehicle in full within the year.