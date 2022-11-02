Ferrari to take on Le Mans with new 499P Hypercar

Ferrari will return to Le Mansafter a 50 year absence from the top class.

The legendary manufacturer unveiled its new endurance racing contender over the weekend, declaring that the new Ferrari 499P is ready to race in the 2023 World Endurance Championship, including events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

After years of dominance by hybrid-powered Toyota machines with little competition, next years’ series promises to be a blockbuster.

Ferrari and Porsche will join Toyota and Peugeot in the revamped category which has also attracted new machines from BMW, Cadillac, Lamborghini and Acura (Honda).

Ferrari’s contender wears sleek bodywork with a red and yellow livery inspired by sports racing cars of the 1970s.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 with a wide angle between the cylinder heads. It’s a development of the motor used in the latest Ferrari 296 supercar, a machine widely considered to be a return to form by the exotic marque.

The petrol motor makes up to 500kW of power, while a hybrid system on the front axle is capable of adding 200kW to the cause.

But total combined power figures in the new Le Mans “Hypercar” class are capped at 500kW to prevent an enormously expensive arms race from breaking out between manufacturers.

Like Ferrari’s F1 machines, the 499P has a mid-engine layout and a hi-tech cabin with intricate controls for the car’s hybrid system.

Ferrari has not announced its full driving line-up for the two-car assault on Le Mans next year, which is likely to include successful GT drivers such as Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc, winner of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, told the official F1 website he hopes to take the wheel of the Ferrari 499P in the future.

“I love Le Mans,” he said.

“I’ve always been a fan of Le Mans. If the opportunity arises I will be very happy to join. At the moment my main focus is Formula 1, but if there is an opportunity, why not?”

- news.com.au