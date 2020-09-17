Ferrari unveils a new sub-$500K 'entry level' supercar

Earlier this week when we discussed supercars that could be had for less than $500K, we came to the startling realisation that the Portofino is the only Ferrari that fits into this category.

If you are in the market for Ferrari's cheapest model, the Italian brand recently revealed a bunch of updates for the convertible, which include new looks, and a better engine.

Unveiled as the Portofino M, this new convertible is essentially replacing the current model for 2021, and in doing so, benefits from the Roma's hefty twin-turbo V8 powertrain.

On the outside, the M gets a few subtle additions to distinguish it over the outgoing Portofino. These include a new front bumper with bigger air vents, and a new grille featuring aluminium slats.

You'll notice a new fender vent behind the front wheel which is said to increase the car's aerodynamics, and the exclusive diamond-finish wheels that measure 20-inches at both ends.

Arguably the biggest change has happened beneath the bonnet, where the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 gets upgraded to the same unit as the Roma's. In this application, this boosted V8 makes 456kW and 760Nm of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission sends this power and torque to the rear wheels, giving it the ability to hit 100km/h in 3.4 seconds, before topping out at 320km/h.

This isn't the only new car that Ferrari is planning on revealing this year, reports hint at a revised version of the 812 Superfast also being unveiled before the end of 2020.