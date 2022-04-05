Fiat wants its brand to be electric and affordable

Fiat is determined to expand and modernise its range within the next five years, as it gears up to become a fully electric brand by 2027 with a focus on affordability.

CEO, Olivier François, has confirmed that the design has already been completed for a supermini and three new crossovers.

The first, which is set to be unveiled in 2023, will be a Punto-sized supermini. The car, which will sit above the current fully electric 500 citycar, will share underpinnings with the Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa and the upcoming Citroen C3. Its CMP platform will allow BEV and ICE variants.

François confirmed that the brand will focus on smaller segments, and isn't interested in larger-than-compact cars. He described the brand as the cousin of Citroën: “The stories are different, but we’re two people’s brands and share a lot. I think what’s interesting is that we can divide the market in terms of size. We can be the specialist in smaller cars and then Citroën has more legitimacy to cover the D-segment (midsize) – and, of course, there will be some overlap in the middle.”

The Italian automaker's future range will include 10 vehicles, consisting of 5 global cars (500, Panda, Punto-sized supermini, plus two more crossovers), four commercial vehicles, and one model for South America only.

“In the next five years, we’re going to launch one new car per year per region- and globally we’re able to create cars that are common everywhere in the world, which is something we’ve struggled with in the past,” said François.

In terms of urban models, François said the 500 and the Panda are the brand's “two icons”. He went on to add that “there is room for something more” in the 500 range alongside the 500 and the 500X, which will be “chic and urban”.

There may also be a modern interpretation of the ‘80s original Panda that'll be in keeping with “the essential, minimalist approach”. François said, “the Panda has to be a little rugged, simple, robust.”

The Panda successor will be one of the three new crossovers in Fiat’s range, with the car's DNA being infused into some of the other models too.

François plans to keep a focus on affordability, making Fiat “the people’s Tesla”, lowering the cost of electrification.