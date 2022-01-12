Finally, a more affordable Bugatti! But there's a catch

When you think of Bugatti, an electric scooter is probably the last thing that comes to mind.

Nevertheless, in an odd move for the brand known for its luxury hypercars, Bugatti will be delivering its first electric scooter. The scooter will be built in collaboration with Bytech, a US company that describes itself as "an active trendsetter in the mobile accessories industry."

The scooter draws inspiration from modern Bugatti design language, featuring clean aesthetics, with a swooping design in a rich French blue. But you can also order yours in a silver or black finish if you prefer. It sits on 9" wheels, has a 700W motor which allows the scooter to climb an incline of up to 15 degrees, and a 36V, 0.35 kWh battery which allows for a range of around 35 km.

The "aerodynamic" design uses a magnesium alloy frame allows the weight to be kept at just 15kg. It has three drive modes: Economy, City, and Sport, and top speeds of 14.5 km/h, 20 km/h, and 30 km/h respectively.

It also features a digital dash which displays the speed and battery life, as well as a monogrammed rear light which projects the famous reverse "EB" ligature onto the ground behind the rider. There are also indicators and a tail light for extra safety.

Bugatti Managing Director, Wiebke Stahl, says "Bugatti is at the pinnacle of automotive excellence," adding that "Partnering with a company such as Bytech gives us an opportunity to expand our reach in the electric mobility space with an experienced partner and a product that can be enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

While you may not be living out your hypercar dreams, you could at least say that you own a Bugatti.