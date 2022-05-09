First airport for flying cars and drones opens in Coventry, UK

When discussing flying cars and delivery drones, the vehicles often get all of the attention.

However, the question remains; where would these things land or take off?

It's a question one company is answering by opening the world's first airport for flying cars and electric drones in Coventry, UK.

Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the airport is designed for zero-emission electric drones and air taxis, World Economic Forum (WEF) reported.

Coventry City Council and UK start-up Urban-Air Port Ltd partnered on the project, which aims to prove how urban air mobility is a realistic solution for congestion and air pollution.

According to Urban-Air Port, one of the biggest hurdles to developing electric vertical take-off (eVTOL) aircrafts isn't creating the actual cars but infrastructure where they can be used.

Hyundai has already sent over a full-size model of their SA-1 air taxi to be displayed at the airport.

The pop-up airport, called Air One is located a three-hour drive from London and is designed to be fully autonomous. It will also "integrate with electric vehicles to create a completely sustainable public transport network," reported WEF.

From starting designs to completing the building, the project took 15 months.

Air-One is open to the public, who can see the fundamental features of urban mobility (which are often discussed hypothetically) in action.

On May 15, the airport will be dismantled and moved to other sites in the UK so more people can see it.

Urban-Air Port plans to open more than 200 "vertiports" in cities like London, Los Angeles and countries like Australia, Franc,e, Germany and South East Asia.

Researchers predict the market for advanced air mobility could reach $19.3 billion by 2027.

Coventry was chosen as the first location in recognition of its history of automobile and aerospace innovation as well as its centrality.

- NZ Herald