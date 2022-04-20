First look at the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS debuted last night, and it's an all-electric SUV with up to 7 seats.

Mercedes debuted the EQS sedan last year, as an impressive luxury EV. The SUV, much like its sedan counterpart, has a long wheelbase (3210 millimetres) but is over 20cm high.

The inside promises to have ample space, with three rows of seats and apparently enough space to fit up to four golf bags in the boot.

All EQS SUVs have an electric drive train on the rear axle, and the two versions with AWD also have an electric drive train on the front axle. The EQS 450+ (RWD) produces 265kW and 568Nm of torque. The EQS 450 4MATIC (AWD) offers an output of 265kW and 800Nm of torque, and the EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD) produces 400kW and 858Nm of torque.

Range (WLTP) for the three models varies between 507km and 660km, and DC charging capacity hits 200kW. That means you can hit up a fast charger at 10% battery, and reach 80% in just 31 minutes.

In addition to the standard Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Individual modes, an Offroad drive mode can be selected in the EQS 580. This raises the car by 25 mm and flattens the accelerator response curve. With Offroad mode selected, the vehicle can deal with "light terrain."

The style doesn't sway much from the EQS theme, sporting many of the same features as the sedan, but moulded into a more SUV-like shape.

Inside the car, you'll find the same Hyperscreen dashboard. This large, curved screen unit spans almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a common cover glass and merge visually. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area.

Adaptive cruise control with lane keep can slow down for curves, toll booths, and exits as anticipated by the built-in navigation system. There's wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and six USB-C ports, as well as a standard pano roof and an optional HEPA cabin air filter system that lets sunlight in and keeps dirty air out.

Features include augmented reality HUD, gesture controls, and massaging front seats. There's also an executive rear seat package that has rear compartment lighting, MBUX interior assistance, comfort headrests, wireless charging in the rear, heated rear seats, and rear side airbags.

The EQS SUV will be offered to customers here in New Zealand, with vehicle arrivals are expected to begin in the first half of 2023.