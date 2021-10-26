First look at XPeng flying car

XPeng has unveiled an assortment of new concepts including a flying car at the 1024 Tech Day.

The astonishing flying car was developed by XPeng’x Urban Air Mobility affiliate known as HT Aero. While the company didn't provide many details, apparently the model was developed in-house.

It features a lightweight design and foldable rotor mechanism, as well as multiple safety redundancies. When the car is parked, two gullwing doors open to allow the rotors to get themselves into position. Then, the blades extend which allows the car to takeoff and land vertically.

The model itself looks ultra futuristic, featuring an aerodynamic design and partially covered rear wheels. The interior is also very high-tech, with a transparent infotainment system, a digital display integrated into the steering wheel, and unique flying controls.

Apparently, XPeng aim to roll out the flying car in 2024, and suggests the vehicle will be completely street-legal.