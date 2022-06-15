First production Bugatti Centodieci models unveiled

Bugatti has completed the production of its 10 Centodieci models, and the cars pay tribute to the legendary EB110 of the ‘90s.

The car, which is based on the Chrion, is powered by Bugatti's 8.0-litre W16 engine that pumps out 1,177 kW and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 380 km/h.

The colour, EB110 Blue, is significant to Bugatti. It's the colour of the first-ever classic car released by the automaker and the factory where it was built in Campagalliano is painted the same colour, and known as the “Fabricca Blu.” The wheels are finished in EB110 Sport Silver.

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti, says “the Centodieci builds upon Ettore Bugatti’s successful 110-year lineage of exceptional design and performance, while reviving the memory of the brand’s recent history.”

The car's interior also pays tribute to the classic supercar, featuring quilted leather seats inspired by a chessboard-like pattern.

The limited-run vehicle will have just 10 examples, all of which sold out almost immediately after it was unveiled at the Monterey Car Week in 2019, the year of Ettore Bugatti’s 110th anniversary.

“The EB110, built by Romano Artioli in Italy, was a critical path to the re-establishment of Bugatti in 1998,” said Piochon.

“After two years of relentless development, we have refined the Centodieci to the standard our customers expect of all Bugatti models. Our designers and engineers pour the very same passion and desire for perfection into the marque’s few-off models as they do for Bugatti’s series production units.”