First RHD C8 hits New Zealand roads

First it was Australia’s turn, now one has landed on our shores - the very first factory-built GMSV right-hand-drive C8 Corvette is registered and on the road in New Zealand.

Dressed in Accelerate Yellow, the C8 3LT Coupe arrived in-country mid-August and will be used for local validation, as well as display and demonstration purposes.

“After so much build-up and anticipation, it’s incredibly exciting to see the C8 in the flesh - it’s even more breath-taking than I could have ever imagined,” says General Manager of GMSV New Zealand, Matthew Taylor.

The C8 2LT Coupe is available from $154,990*.

News of the C8 arrival in New Zealand coincides with the start-of-production of customer cars at GM’s Bowling Green Plant in Kentucky USA, with shipment of vehicles anticipated to commence later this quarter.

It's the first Corvette to be manufactured right-hand drive. In addition to the famed 6.2-litre V8, all first-allocation C8 Corvettes in New Zealand will feature the Z51 Performance Package and Front Lift as standard, as well as Magnetic Selective Ride Control.

“These features provide for even more agility and performance capability from what is already an incredibly outstanding sports car,” said Mr Taylor.

GMSV New Zealand is making plans to showcase the C8 at events and activations but, due to current Covid-19 restrictions, nothing is set in stone.

“Unfortunately we’re hamstrung and unable to commit to a schedule,” said Mr Taylor.

“We know there is huge interest in this vehicle and have every intention of getting it out and about."

*$RRP includes GST and Premium Paint, but excludes on-road costs such as dealer-delivery and statutory charges.