First right-hand drive Chevrolet Corvette hits the road Down Under

Considering that Chevrolet's mid-engined Corvette was first announced for the New Zealand market back in 2019, it's something that we've been waiting quite some time for, but it's closer than ever now.

Just recently, it was confirmed by General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) that the first-ever right-hand drive has rolled off the production line in Kentucky, and has touched down on Australian soil.

Click here to view all Chevrolet Corvette listings on DRIVEN

“This is a significant milestone for GMSV and while we would have loved to have celebrated with more fanfare, we have had to adjust our plans in light of Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions,” said Director of GMSV, Joanne Stogiannis.

“It is a doubly-exciting time for Corvette fans in Australia and New Zealand, as later this month our right-hand-drive C8 Corvettes are due to go into regular production at the famed Bowling Green Plant in Kentucky.”

As you could imagine, this right-hand drive Corvette finally arriving is quite a big deal for GMSV, but current Covid-19 restrictions will hamper initial plans.

“We always wanted the arrival of C8 to be a special, curated experience - but the situation in which we find ourselves means we have to adapt,” said Ms Stogiannis.

“We’re just as excited as all Corvette enthusiasts and owners-to-be to see one on the road Down-Under and want to assure our passionate fans that we have activities planned for when restrictions allow to showcase this special vehicle.

It has been reported that the first batch of Corvette allocated to Oceania had already sold-out, proving the public interest in the model down here.

This C8 Corvette is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2-litre V8 engine, which makes an impressive 365kW and 630Nm. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission.

In New Zealand, the range starts at $154,990 for the 2LT, and goes through to $169,990 for the 3LT. A convertible model is also slated for NZ, which costs $15,000 more than the coupe, and a special Carbon Edition will set buyers back $197,990.