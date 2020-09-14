Five-star motoring: This $2.7 million motorhome is a petrolhead's dream

Despite the fact that every single high-end sports car or grand tourer is made to be driven, a lot of these cars are snapped up by collectors and spend their life in an air-conditioned garage collecting dust.

So if these owners aren't willing to put miles on their cars, they should at least see the light of day every now and then, and Variomobile's 'Perfect' motorhome is the perfect rolling carry case to do this.

Built on a Mercedes-Benz Actros, the Perfect 1200 Platnum is powered by a hefty 10.7-litre six-cylinder diesel engine that makes 1600Nm of torque. The 26-tonne beast can also be had with a 12.8-litre engine if that isn't enough.

Up to three slide-outs can be had to maximise interior space when the motorhome is parked. In standard form, two slide-outs increase space in the kitchen and living room, with another master bedroom one optional.

On the inside, the interior looks more like a five-star hotel than it does a motorhome, and even features a hallway to the bathroom. Due to logistical reasons, chandeliers have been kept to a minimum, so fancy in-roof lighting has been used instead.

At the business end of the motorhome, the garage can be had in three sizes — L, XL, and XXL (right now we're questioning why small, medium and large couldn't be used).

A large garage will fit a micro car such as a Smart, the XL can house something slightly bigger such as a Mini Cooper, or a VW Polo. Opting for the XXL will get you enough space to house an AMG GT, or whatever two-door sports car that you're after.

Like a Bugatti, each Variomobile is about "100 per cent individuality", and again, like a Bugatti, one of these will set you back a couple of million. Prices range from $1.5 million to around $2.7 million, and unfortunately, that doesn't include the car.