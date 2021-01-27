Flying Kiwi: Scott Dixon's Ford GT set to fetch a fortune

While it doesn't possess a V12, a V10, or even a V8 for that matter, Ford's third-generation GT has been hailed as one of the best modern supercars money can buy, but they don't come cheap.

In an attempt to avoid supercar flippers, Ford enforced a two-year ban on selling these GTs after they were delivered to customers, but now that this period is over, plenty of owners are moving their GTs on, including Scott Dixon.

Finished with a striking black and white exterior, this GT was customised in almost every aspect to Dixon, including the 009 chassis number that is a reference to the Kiwi racer's number.

Back in 2016, Dixon managed to secure a seat in Ford's Le Mans campaign with the (then) new GT. Famously, the GTs placed first, third, and fourth, with Dixon's car just making it onto the podium.

“When Dixon heard about the Ford GT program, Scott was immediately interested in racing with the program. Scott was from New Zealand, much like famed racer Bruce McLaren who raced the first Ford GTs with Carroll Shelby and Ford Motor Company and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1966,” Canepa explains.

“Scott spoke with Chip Ganassi considering his New Zealand heritage and how it would be fitting for him to be able to participate. Soon enough, Scott was in the driver’s seat of the new Ford GTLM race car 50 years after Bruce McLaren had gotten into the original Ford GTs."

Due to this success, Dixon managed to get himself a build slot for a road-going GT, but looking at the 80 odd kilometres that Dixon has racked up since getting the GT, it's obvious that it wasn't used a lot.

“He took delivery of his car in 2019 and kept his car perfectly protected throughout his ownership and remains in pristine new condition, only taking the car to drive twice that is evident by the low 44.7 miles on the odometer.”

Unfortunately, no price has been attached to the Canepa listing, but given the demand for this Le Mans-winning monsters, we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell for well over $1 million.