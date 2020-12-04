For the last 20 years, Volvo has crashed one car per day in the name of safety

When it comes to automotive safety, no brand has more of a reputation than Volvo.

From back when its wagons were rolling bricks, to today where there are rolling fortresses packed with safety tech, they have always been some of the safest vehicles on the road.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of hard work and crash testing goes into maintaining this reputation in an age where safety ratings are the main target over practicality and performance.

Recently, the Swedish brand revealed exactly how they've been crash testing its car for the last 20 years, and it turns out that the facility was opened by Carl XVI Gustaf at the turn of the century.

Volvo's crash lab contains two test tracks that are 354 and 504 feet long, with the shorter one be movable to create different crash angles and scenarios. Cars can hit 120km/h on these tracks before impact.

As we saw a couple of weeks back, Volvo also likes to drop new cars from a crane in the name of safety, which is something that's strangely satisfying to watch.