Ford announces NZ pricing for the beefed-up Mustang Mach 1

Just a couple of weeks ago, Ford announced that it would be bringing the revived Mustang Mach 1 to our shores. And more recently, spec details and pricing was announced.

Set to hit NZ showrooms sometime in 2021, this Mach 1 will be priced from $97,990, which is a significant step up from the standard GT at $82,990, but not far off the Bullitt that it basically replaces which sold at $93,490.

Alongside pricing, it was confirmed that New Zealand buyers would have the choice of both automatic and manual transmissions, with the six-speed option being a Tremec rev-matching unit borrowed from the Shelby models.

Unlike the Shelby GT350 which it effectively replaces over in America, the Mach 1 will use the familiar 5.0-litre 'Coyote' V8 that's been given a slight power bump over the standard GT unit.

In the Mach 1, this engine will make 345kW/556Nm, which is a figure that's down on left-hand drive models due to emissions standards, but is more than the 339kW/556Nm that's currently in the GT.

In terms of aesthetics, the Mach 1 will benefit from a new front splitter, rear diffuser, longer undertray, and a new rear spoiler. Unfortunately, it looks like the 'Track Package' won't be an option for Kiwi buyers.

Other go-fast parts that the Mach 1 gets from the Shelby include the engine oil cooler, sub-frames, and an oil filter adapter. Stiffer MagneRide dampers and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres round out these additions.

It's hard to say at this point when the Mach 1 will be landing on our shores, but the second quarter of 2021 seems to be the popular guess.

“Following the success of Mustang Bullitt, we are very excited to introduce this highly capable, track ready Mustang to our Mustang fans. The unique styling pays homage to the original model and is more than worthy of its legendary badge,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand.

“Mustang has won the hearts and minds of New Zealand drivers, and Mach 1 is one of the most thrilling Mustangs to date. This head turning model not only looks the part, but it has all the hardware to delight Mustang enthusiasts, offering on-track excitement and on-road driving pleasure.”