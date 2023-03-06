Ford Australia opens the order books for RHD F-150

Ford Australia has confirmed pricing and specifications for its locally-converted right-hand-drive version of the F-150, complete with a full factory-backed five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, but the news isn't so good for us.

The Aussie F-150 range will start from AU$106,950 (NZ$116,800) plus on-road costs, with four variants in the range, including both short wheelbase and long wheelbase body styles for the XLT and Lariat.

Both variants will feature a 298kW/678Nm 3.5-litre twin turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine, hooked up to a 10-speed automatic transmission in 4x4 Crew Cab configuration. Each can be had in either SWB form, with a 3683mm wheelbase and 1676mm deck, or LWB form that extends the wheelbase to 3987mm and the deck to 1981mm. All models are capable of towing 4.5 tonne.

As the flagship of the range, the F-150 Lariat adds a luxury layer to the workhorse XLT, including features such as a premium mesh insert grille with chrome surround, chrome exterior trim, powered twin-panel moonroof and LED lights all round, as well as leather-accented seats, a premium Band & Olufsen audio system, intelligent adaptive cruise control with speed sign recognition and a 360 degree camera.

The F-150 XLT SWB kicks off pricing at AU$106,950 (NZ$116,800), while the XLT LWB ups this to AU$107,945 (NZ$117,950). The F-150 Lariat SWB adds the lux for AU$139,950 (NZ$152,950), while the LWB version tops the launch range at AU$140,945 (NZ$154,000).

Earlier this month the first of the F-150s that will be re-manufactured in Australia rolled off the production line in Dearborn, and are now on their way to a new facility not far from the former Ford Falcon production line at Broadmeadows on the outskirts of Melbourne, where they will be converted by Thailand-based third-party supplier RMA for Ford Australia.

When it comes to this side of the Tasman, however, the news isn't so clear. When Ford Australia initially announced it was starting the conversion programme, Ford New Zealand said it was "looking into options for New Zealand" and how it could make the F-150 available for customers here, but as of now there is still no confirmation from the local arm about the F-150's chances here.

The local arm is probably unlikely to offer the F-150 on our shores, however, as a large petrol pick up would badly affect its CO2 average under recently introduced Clean Car Standard, particularly given that its current best-seller is a diesel and petrol-powered pick up in the form of the Ranger. In other words, with the attached penalties an increased CO2 average would bring would simply make the Ranger more expensive.

Ford New Zealand managing director, Simon Rutherford, has previously expressed interest in selling the all-electric F-150 Lightning here, but that is unlikely to be included in the Australian conversion programme, so would likely have to wait until the (admittedly very slim) chance of full factory RHD production.