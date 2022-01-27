Ford Bronco 'Pope Edition' would make for the coolest Popemobile yet

Over the years, the Pope has had some seriously cool vehicles. From heavily modified Jeeps and G-Wagons, to a Lamborghini Huracan, the Popemobiles seem like a decent work perk.

Just recently, Ford unveiled the '2021 Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition', but despite its name, there's a low chance of the Pope actually even seeing it.

This is because it's a one-off Bronco that's set to be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson later this week, with all proceeds going to the Pope Francis Center in Detroit.

The Bronco in question is finished in Wimbledon White paint, and features red decals. It also gets colour-matched steel wheels that compliment the understated nature perfectly.

This spec mimics a 1980 Bronco Popemobile that was made by Ford for Pope John Paul II's visit to America in 1979.

On the inside, the dash and seats are finished in the same colour as the exterior, and it gets a pair of "First Edition Pope Francis Center" on the front fenders.

As this point, Ford may as well pull the removable roof of the back of this Bronco and turn it into a proper Popemobile.