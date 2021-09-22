Ford confirms highly anticipated Bronco Raptor for 2022

Ever since Ford first revealed its revived Bronco earlier this year, the question wasn't around if it was going to get a Raptor variant, but more so a matter of when.

The world can finally stop speculating as just last night Ford confirmed that the Bronco Raptor will be a thing with an extremely short teaser trailer that doesn't show a whole lot.

First revealed by Ford CEO Jim Farley on Twitter, the clip shows the right headlight of the Raptor, but that's all that we have to go off. It has also been given a release date of 2022, but with production delays, we think that's quite ambitious.

Thanks to previous spy shots, we know that this Bronco Raptor will be riding on Fox shocks and massive off-road tyres. It will also feature widened plastic fenders and a Raptor grille.

As to what lies beneath the bonnet is anyone's guess at this point, but Ford experts have already ruled out a V8. The other options are a 2.7-litre V6 found in the regular Bronco, or the twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 found in the F-150 Raptor.

Whatever engine it gets, this Bronco Raptor is almost guaranteed to sell like hotcakes when it hits the market. As previously stated, Ford's goal of 2022 seems extremely ambitious considering the current production strains on the regular Bronco.

Like this standard Bronco, we highly doubt that we'll ever see it down in New Zealand, unless an aftermarket outfit decides to start right-hand drive-converting them and bringing them down under.