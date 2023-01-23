Ford Everest goes wild (Wildtrak, that is...)

A few months after its local release, Ford New Zealand has revealed a few changes to the Everest line up with the addition to a version of the Everest Sport powered by the 2.0-litre biturbo engine (previously the Sport was only available with the excellent 3.0-litre V6) and confirmation of a new model - the Everest Wildtrak.

As you might expect, the first-ever Everest Wildtrak carries the looks and specification of the Ranger Wildtrak, with a unique grille and bumper that sees the bumper H-bar, grille surround, wheel lip mouldings, fender vents and mirror caps finished in Bolder Grey, along with 20-inch alloy wheels also with Bolder Grey detailing.

Like the top-spec Everest Titanium, the Wildtrak version distinguishes itself further from other models by having its model name - in this case 'Wildtrak' - in individual letters across the nose. Lower spec models only have 'Everest' across the bonnet. It will also be available in Luxe Yellow, the first time this colour has been offered on Everest and unique to the Wildtrak only.

Inside, Ford says the Everest Wildtrak "blends a luxurious leather-trimmed cabin with clever tech that is designed to make life easier and more convenient for owners."

The driver and front passenger seats get power adjustment - 10- and eight-way respectively - and are also heated and cooled, boasting Wildtrak logos embroidered into the seat backs in "Cyber Orange" stitching. The leather and Miko suede seat trim and contrast stitching carry over to the rear seats and centre armrest, while Cyber Orange also features on the instrument panel, doors, dash and e-shifter.

The dash is dominated by a 12.4-inch fully digital instrument cluster and the portrait-oriented 12-inch touchscreen that features Ford's Sync 4A infotainment system that plays through a ten-speaker audio system and also sees wireless device charging as standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“The 2022 Everest set new standards for performance, comfort and versatility in the seven-seat, mid-sized SUV segment,” said David Grice, Chief Program Engineer for Ranger and Everest.

“Now, we’re giving customers all that, wrapped in an SUV that looks as comfortable pulling up outside a hip hotel as it does on the trails.”

Ford New Zealand has confirmed that the Everest Wildtrak is coming in July 2023, with full specification and pricing available closer to arrival, while the Everest Sport Bi-Turbo is available for delivery from March 2023 and has a RRP of $77,990.