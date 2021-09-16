Ford expands Escape range for 2022 with new hybrid model

In the grand scheme of things, Ford New Zealand has been caught a little behind the eight ball with the clean car scheme, with only two plug-in hybrid models in its passenger vehicle range.

To remedy this situation, the blue oval is looking to bring in another variant of the Escape SUV, in the form of a self-charging full hybrid model.

Coming to New Zealand early next year, the Escape hybrid range will consist of two trim levels, with an option of an all-wheel drive model, unlike the current Escape PHEV.

While pricing is yet to be announced, the range starts with the FWD-only Escape Hybrid, then there's the ST-Line which is availbiel with either an FWD or AWD power train, and finally the range-topping ST-Line X, which is exclusively AWD.

Using a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a 1.1kWh battery and electric motor, the Escape Hybrid charges its own battery whilst driving.

Thanks to a fuel consumption figure as low as 5.4l/100km, Ford claims that this Escape Hybrid will be able to cover up to 1000km on a single tank. It also gets a C02 rating of 125g/km.

This C02 rating means that it will be eligible for a rebate under the Clean Car Discount scheme once it kicks in on the 1st of January next year.

“Now with a full hybrid coming to join the plug-in hybrid, Escape customers will have an excellent range to choose from and they can match an Escape to their particular needs with all offering smart capability alongside great fuel economy and low emissions,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand.