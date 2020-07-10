Ford Focus driver recieves $1500 fine after being clocked at 703km/h

Late last year, French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti managed to claim the record for the world's fastest production car with a massive 489km/h run in Chiron Super Sport.

For this speed to be achieved, Bugatti's mechanics worked meticulously to try and remove weight from the already light hypercar. This weight reduction combined with a 16-cylinder, quad-turbo engine that makes 1100kW and 1600Nm was just enough to bump it over the 300mp/h milestone.

With this in mind, news of a woman over in Italy receiving a speeding ticket for going 703km/h in a 70 zone in a Ford Focus of all cars, doesn't make much sense at all.

According to a local report, the woman was travelling through the province of Ancona when she was clocked at the crazy speed, leading to a $1500 ticket, and to points on her licence. A hefty penalty considering an Italian licence is lost at 20 points.

Even people who know absolutely nothing about cars should be able to understand that a Ford Focus wouldn't be able to make it anywhere near the speeds of a commercial airliner. But the Italian police didn't bat an eyelid.

The head of Italy's highway compliance committee posted a picture of the infringement notice, criticising the police for not double-checking the absolutely absurd ticket.

He then goes on advising the woman to accept the charge, but then appeal for compensation instead of trying to have the fine wiped. He also offers legal advice.