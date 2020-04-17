Ford Focus RS reportedly cut due to emission regulations

While the hot hatch segment may be at boiling point with the likes of AMG's new A45 rocket, and VW's special edition Golf R Performance models hitting NZ, Ford looks to be stepping out of the race.

That's right folks, if a recent report out of France is correct, the road-going rocket that is the Focus RS has been cast aside due to cost-cutting Covid-19 measures.

It had already been established that the next Focus RS would have to contain some sort of electrified powertrain to comply with the strict European emissions regulations.

Developing this powertrain obviously proved to be too costly for the blue oval in these trying times, as a number of projects including the Ka+ city car have been binned in order to save the bottom line.

The French report cites Ford's European fleet-wide emissions target as the reason behind the cut. The proposed target of 95 grams of CO2 / km wouldn't have been hit with the boosted hatch in the line-up.

Before this announcement, there had been numerous reports rumouring possible powertrains for this Mk4 RS, with an electric rear axle proving to be the most popular.

Unsurprisingly, this proved to be a little too pricey when cost-cutting measures are imposed on the whole company.

The silver lining? The Focus ST should be going on sale sometime after the Covid-19 lockdown period ends.

While it isn't the same crazy, boosted all-wheel drive package as the proposed RS, it should offer some serious trills on the tarmac.