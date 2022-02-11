Ford GT Heritage edition pays tribute to blue-badged motorsport icons

The current-generation Ford GT is a curious car. It was first unveiled in 2015, where Ford only planned on building 500 units. Fast-forward to the present day, and the GT has entered its final year of production with 1,350 units on the road.

On top of this, despite the fact that it's powered by a twin-turbo V6 'Ecoboost' engine, it commands the same seven-figure prices as its V12-equipped Italian-built counterparts.

Click here to view all Ford listings on DRIVEN

Seven years after being first unveiled, the GT is now entering its final year of production, and to celebrate this milestone, Ford has pulled the covers off a 'Alan Mann Heritage Edition' model, which wears iconic colours of yesteryear.

Inspired by the experimental GT racing protypes built by Alan Mann back in 1966, these new GTs will wear the same red and yellow livery as the AM GT-1 prototype.

Following in the footsteps of the lightweight aluminium-clad GT-1, this new GT wears a heap of carbon fibre parts, as well as a set of exposed carbon fibre wheels.

"There's a lot of great chapters in the Ford GT history and we wanted to focus on one of the partners who made significant contributions which resulted in our 1-2-3 win in Le Mans at '66," Ford GT marketing manager Mike Severson told The Drive.

"After the '65 Le Mans race, we formed a Le Mans committee and we brought together Alan Mann Racing, Holman & Moody, and Shelby American and created a competition amongst the respective race companies. And it was a magical formula that led to the domination of endurance racing in 1966. Alan Mann is an important piece to the race program that we wanted to pay tribute to with the 2022 Alan Mann Heritage Edition."

On the inside, it wears an interior that's covered in Alcantara with red and white stitching. The paddle shifters behind the steering wheel are also colour-matched with the livery.

Performance remains the same with the 3.6-litre Ecoboost engine pumping out 492kW.

As usual, only "approved customers" are allowed to shell out for one of these nostalgic beasts, and we can imagine that you'll have to abide by Ford's strict re-selling rules once it's in the garage.