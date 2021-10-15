Ford introduces hybrid powertrain in New Focus Active and New Focus ST-Line X

Ford revealed today it'll introduce hybrid powertrain in New Focus Active and New Focus ST-Line X.

The new Focus features expressive new design and a new fuel-efficient electrified powertrain alongside advanced connectivity and driver assistance technologies.

Arriving in mid-2022, the new Focus line up in New Zealand will include three models for customers to choose from including a new electrified 48-volt EcoBoost hybrid powertrain.

The EcoBoost Hybrid engine has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and will now be standard for both the Focus Active and Focus ST-Line X in New Zealand.

The new Focus features selectable Drive Mode technology, enabling drivers to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco modes that can adjust the responses of the throttle pedal, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and automatic gearbox to suit the driving scenario. In addition, the Focus Active model features Slippery mode for increased confidence in low-grip conditions and Trail mode that is designed to help maintain momentum on deformable surfaces.

Today, Ford also revealed the new Focus ST, developed by Ford Performance. Featuring sporty new exterior styling, a head-turning Mean Green paint option and all-new, in-house developed Performance Seats.

The Focus ST continues to be offered with a high performance 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, delivering 205kW and 420 Nm of torque supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger with anti-lag technology and paired with a seven-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The Focus ST also features selectable Drive Mode technology including Slippery, Normal, Sport, and Race Track; each with its own unique digital cluster design.

Developed by Ford Performance, the new Focus ST features a bold exterior design that further emphasises its high-performance character. Details include honeycomb upper and lower front grilles, large side vents, side skirts and aerodynamically optimised spoilers on the lower fascia and rear roof.

Inside, the Focus ST features all-new Performance Seats, developed in-house by Ford. The seats have been given the seal of approval from the leading spinal health organisation Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR) (the Campaign for Healthier Backs).

The new Focus line-up introduces a fresh and confident exterior inspired by Ford’s “human-centric” design philosophy, giving each new Focus variant a distinct personality.

A new bonnet design increases the height of the nose for greater visual presence across the line-up, and the Ford “blue oval” badge is relocated from the bonnet lip to the centre of the larger upper grille.

The Ford Performance-inspired ST-Line X variant’s sportier character is delivered using a uniquely proportioned trapezoidal upper grille, supported by a gloss black honeycomb finish alongside broader side vents and a deeper lower grille. ST-Line X also features side skirts, a rear diffuser and a discreet rear spoiler.

The adventurous Active variant takes inspiration from SUV design cues for a more rugged appearance. A wider upper grille features more substantial vertical strakes, and a deeper lower grille and taller side vents complement the raised ride height and black body cladding.

“The Focus has always been at the forefront of our ‘human-centric’ design philosophy, and now we have created a line-up that has even more personality,” says Amko Leenarts, Director, Design, Ford of Europe. “Every Focus oozes quality and modernity driven by technology, while each variant has a character that our customers can connect with emotionally -- reflecting their own personality.”

The New Focus will be the first passenger vehicle to-date to use the new SYNC 4 communication and entertainments system, which uses a sophisticated machine learning algorithm to learn from drivers’ behaviour and deliver more accurate suggestions and search results over time.

SYNC 4 is supported by an all-new 13.2-inch central touchscreen, with an intuitive interface that means drivers never are more than a touch or two away from any application, information or control they need. The new touchscreen also incorporates controls for functions such as heating and ventilation that were previously activated using physical buttons, resulting in a cleaner and less cluttered centre console. The system also delivers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM compatibility, allowing seamless integration between smartphone functions and SYNC 4.

Advanced speech recognition allows occupants to use natural speech, combining on-board data with Internet searches – enabled by FordPass Connect – for quick, accurate responses to commands for everything from entertainment, phone calls and text messages to climate control and weather information.

Using the FordPass app, a range of connected services can be accessed using a smartphone, allowing the customer to stay connected with their car from anywhere with a data signal and utilise features such as Vehicle Status – for checking fuel levels, oil life and more – and Remote Start.

The new Focus comes with Ford’s five-year, unlimited kilometre and transferable full factory warranty.