Ford joins forces with Google to bring 'cutting edge' tech to its vehicles

Ford has signed a deal with Google that will put the tech giant behind the wheel of new models. Google’s mapping, voice recognition, entertainment and convenience features will be integrated within new models from 2023.

Manufacturers are aligning with tech companies such as Google, Apple and BlackBerry to make the most of huge touchscreens and sophisticated digital dashboards in new cars.

Google’s Android Auto system is available as an app in many new cars, but next-generation Fords will be completely tied into the tech suite.

It could bring the blue oval up to speed with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, which allows customers to adjust cabin airconditioning simply by saying “Hey Mercedes, I’m hot”.

The Australian team tasked with developing the next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest will work to integrate the software within popular models.

Melbourne-based Ford engineering director Con Papadomanolakis said a key advantage of the project is that cars will be continuously updated rather than becoming obsolete.

“This new partnership will give our customers digital experiences in their vehicles that they already have on their phones as the platform will continually update products and services wirelessly over time,” he said.

As a customer, your experience up until now is that your vehicle tech gradually become obsolete, but with this partnership, new apps will provide a constantly improving and ever-more-personalised ownership experience.”

Ford promises it will “reinvent the connected vehicle experience”.

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet chief executive, says the company is “proud to partner to apply the best of Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford’s business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road”.

- News.com.au