Ford Mustang causes crash without touching other car

By Maxene London • 15/10/2021
Mustang causes crash with Honda fit in carpark building
Mustang causes crash in carpark building

Ford Mustang drivers tend to be a little rebellious. So, it comes as little surprise that other drivers tend to be wary when a Mustang is on the road. 

In a clip that's gone viral, a Mustang driver decides to do what appears as a half-hearted burnout inside a carpark building. 

A nearby hatchback was spooked by the event, and reserved away from the Mustang and into a concrete pillar. 

In the video that was posted to Reddit, laughter is heard after the incident occurred, and the owner of the Honda Fit appears rather upset with themselves. 

While we can't see from the low quality of the video, we can assume that the car will need a new bumper. 

