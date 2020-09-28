Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: happy to be first-equal with Tesla Model Y

Ford has released performance figures for the flagship GT version of its new Mustang Mach-E BEV-SUV and claims that "no other vehicle in its class can accelerate faster".

But that doesn't mean it's the fastest in class. The 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.7 seconds makes it first-equal with the Tesla Model Y, a rival that Ford directly references in its press material for the Mach-E GT. It's nice when carmakers are happy to stand together (at least until Elon Musk hears about this).

The Mach-E GT is the centrepiece of a Ford Go Electric roadshow intended to help de-mystify electrification and inspire confidence in consumers.

The 342kW/830Nm dual-motor powertrain applies torque independently to the front and rear axles. A bespoke specification for the GT includes MagneRide adaptive suspension, 20‑inch alloy wheels, red-painted brake callipers and unique exterior colours including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange.

Inside, a 15.5-inch full HD touch display supports a next generation SYNC communication and entertainment system that learns from driver behaviours to make smart suggestions. The enhanced interior also features Ford Performance seats and a unique steering wheel with suede inserts.

Mustang Mach-E GT features as standard an 88kWh extended-range battery for a targeted WLTP pure-electric driving range of up to 500km, supported by Intelligent Range, which more accurately predicts how much range drivers have using past driving behaviour, weather forecasts and crowdsourced data.

Ford has also confirmed that the standard Mustang Mach-E equipped with an extended-range battery and all-wheel drive delivers 5.1-second 0-100km/h acceleration – again, equal to the Tesla Model Y Long Range – and a targeted WLTP pure-electric driving range of up to 540km.

Charging at up to 150kW on a "Hyper Charger", the Mustang Mach-E in extended-range battery, rear-wheel drive configuration can add an average of 115km driving range within approximately 10 minutes of charging and has a targeted WLTP pure-electric driving range of 610km.