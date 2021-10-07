Ford Mustang updated with 'Stealth' package plus extras for 2022

Ford CEO, Jim Farley, wants the next-generation Mustang to be a true poster car.

Though he won't provide any details of when it will debut, or what feature's it'll have, we have been given a look at the (potential) final hoorah for the current generation S550 Mustang.

Dubbed the Stealth Edition, this package is a "dark and sinister" aesthetic: Black pony badges, mirror caps, and 19-inch wheels.

There'll also be several key features exclusive to Stealth Edition's interior, such as matte and gloss black instrument panel badge, and an illuminated sill plate.

To keep with the sinister theme, Stealth Edition is only available with the selection Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, or Shadow Black.

For the V8, Ford is adding the GT performance package option to the revived and iconic California Special Mustang.

While the California Special package is already around for the 2021 Mustang, buyers of the GT package will see a larger front splitter and performance rear wing. This will add to the unique five-spoke 19-inch wheels, special honeycomb grille, and heritage-inspired graphics that we already identify with the California Special.

The GT performance package doesn't increase the power of the V8, but it does improve the Mustang's handling. It adds stopping power, suspension work, and stability.

It remains to be seen as to whether New Zealand will get these packages or not, but we'll keep you posted.