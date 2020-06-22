Ford Mustang wearing "street racing is not a crime" sticker destroyed in street incident

While it might not be the case here in New Zealand, Ford Mustangs around the world have developed a reputation for crashing at the most inopportune moments.

Because of this reputation, seeing another Mustang crash go viral online is nothing new, but this one is painfully ironic due to the nature of the stickers stuck featuring on the vehicle.

12:45am on Beach Dr in #OakBay. Another "N" driver with 3 passengers. Fortunately, nobody died. One injured & taken in ambulance. Driver rec'd 5 traffic tickets & we're consulting with Crown regarding a potential criminal charge. Sometimes a few photos can tell the whole story. pic.twitter.com/WoUDwHyQtF — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 18, 2020

Tweeted by Canada’s Oak Bay Police Department, one says “Street racing is not a crime, well it is but f*uck it.” Likewise, a decal on the back window reads “Yes officer, I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn’t see you).”

Thankfully, everyone managed to get out of the hefty collision alive, with the driver and front passenger escaping uninjured. According to a local report, the passenger in the back went to hospital with back injuries.

Adding to the irony of the stickers, it was reported that the incident only happened around 350m down from a police car. After the Mustang was clocked at 73km/h in a 40km/h zone, the police officer put his lights on, only for the car to lose control and hit the tree.

It turns out that the 20-year-old driver was only on a novice licence, meaning that she wasn't permitted to be carrying passengers or have a blood alcohol reading of over 0.00.

Because of this, the young driver was given five infringement notices, including speeding and dangerous driving.

When speaking on the crash, Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said “The stickers on this car are an indication of how immature and unaware some drivers are.”

He added how the driver “endangered the lives of her passengers and others,” and ultimately injured one of her friends. He added, “We sincerely hope nobody has to die for these people to understand how serious this is.”