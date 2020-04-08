Ford needs your help with this bizarre mid-engined Mustang

After years of considering the possibility of a mid-engined Corvette, Chevrolet finally pulled the trigger and moved the V8 back behind the driver, but no fans are questioning whether other popular US sports cars can make that same switch.

On April Fool's day we saw a mid-engined Camaro rendering emerge that didn't fool anyone, but what about a mid-mounted 5.0 in a Mustang? Well it turns out that Ford has already done that, but they need help with context.

It has been labelled the 'missing Mustang' online, and the pictures are from 1966, and show a Mustang concept with the V8 sitting behind the driver. As you'd expect to see, the front of the vehicle has been overhauled for better aerodynamics.

According to Ford, “There’s little we haven’t seen or heard about …but every once and a while, we come across something that stumps our inner circle.” And now the company is asking for help to identify the machine.

About five years ago, the images were discovered in the Ford archives that show the car sitting at a design studio on May 2nd, 1966. While it's obviously based on a Mustang, Dean Weber, head of Ford archives has never seen anything of the sort.

Weber then passed the images onto former Mustang marketer John Clor, who also had no idea about the car. But wondered if it had something to do with a research mid-ship car that was used as a Mustang tease.

These pictures were passed through countless sets of past and present Ford employees, but no one could provide any context around the Lamborghini Miura-rivalling Mustang.

And here we are today, the company is still no closer to find answers surrounding these pictures, so have asked for your help. If you have any information about this vehicle, send it to [email protected], and if you manage to unlock the mystery, you'll get a special prize from Ford.