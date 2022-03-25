Ford New Zealand reveals details for highly anticipated next-gen Ranger

Ford has confirmed vital details of its new Ranger dual-cab ute, which are sure to excite ute fans.

The Blue Oval has revealed the Ranger’s new 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine will make a whopping 184kW and 600Nm. No other similar sized ute on sale makes that much torque.

This is a monstrous jump over the current version’s 3.2-litre five-cylinder diesel that makes 147kW and 470Nm.

Pritika Maharaj, Ford Ranger and Everest program manager said customers had been asking for more power and the company has delivered.

“We’re offering this engine specifically because some customers told us they wanted more power and torque for towing and extreme off-roading,” said Maharaj.

“When you drive a Ranger with the V6 turbodiesel, it feels like a much bigger truck. And it feels strong in the sense that it’s got plenty of power and torque, which is exactly what our customers told us they wanted,” she said.

The Ranger has full time four-wheel drive and can tow up to 3500kg.

Dual-cab Ranger buyers can also choose a 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that is carried over from the current model.

Base two-wheel drive Rangers will use a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine making 125kW and 405Nm, which is an improvement of 7kW/20Nm over the current version’s 2.2-litre unit.

Ford has already revealed the performance details of its range-topping Ranger Raptor, which is equipped with a beefy 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine making a hefty 292kW and 583Nm.

The Ranger is also more capable off-road thanks to a wider track and longer wheelbase that make it more stable on and off the road.

This also means the tray has been widened so it can fit a Euro pallet.

Little touches such as the one metre ruler and a cup holder on the tailgate make it more versatile than ever.

When heading off-road driver’s can use Ford’s dedicated off-road screen that shows steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles and diff lock indication.

- News.com.au