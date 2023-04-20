Ford New Zealand serves up Ready To Rock accessory package for Mustang Mach-E EV

Ford New Zealand has created an RTR (Ready To Rock, that's what it stands for, honest) accessory package for the Mustang Mach-E battery electric vehicle. It's available for both entry $79,990 RWD and $109,990 AWD models, but excludes the $124,990 GT.

The $9000 RTR package can be ordered at any Ford dealer and is fitted locally by partner company CTB, based in Auckland. It features RTR Aero 5 20-inch wheels and Continental EV tyres, an RTR Signature Graphics Package and RTR front and rear floor mats, cargo mat, RTR dash plaque, and special badging.

RTR Vehicles is an American company founded in 2009 by drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr, that focuses on enhancement equipment for Ford vehicles - especially the Mustang.

A Ford NZ spokesperson has confirmed to DRIVEN that the RTR can be retrofitted to any Mach-E after purchase - a key part of the appeal for buyers of the RWD model, which is the only version to duck under the government's Clean Car Discount cap of $80k. So yes, you can buy a Mach-E RWD, get your $8625 rebate and fit the RTR kit at a later date. Perhaps using said rebate to pay for it.

The Mach-E RTR will be on display at the Ellerslie Classic Car Show in Auckland on Sunday April 23.

Meanwhile, the same Ford spokesperson has assured that the Escape SUV is remaining an integral part of the local lineup, following news that Ford Australia is dropping the model after slow sales over the last 18 months.

Ford NZ now only offers Escape in hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) formats; year to date the latter has sold 91 examples - not huge numbers, but enough to be third best-selling SUV-PHEV year-to-date. The Escape PHEV is also the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe.