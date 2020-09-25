Ford Puma ST revealed as a jacked-up alternative to the Fiesta ST

While the rest of the world is knees deep in the performance SUV segment, Ford has been relatively slow to get involved, but a high-performance version of the Puma crossover is set to change that.

Revealed overnight, this Puma ST is more or less just a high-riding version of the popular Fiesta ST, using exactly the same engine, but with a couple of tweaks thrown in.

Beneath the bonnet sits that 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, which makes 147kW and 320Nm of torque. While the power is identical to the Fiesta ST, it gets an extra 30Nm which helps to move all that extra weight.

Power is sent exclusively to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission which features a shorter final drive ratio to aid acceleration. The 0-100km/h sprint is completed in 6.7-seconds before it tops out at 220km/h.

Four drive modes are included with the Puma ST, these are Normal, Eco, Sport, and a Track mode. Furthering the SUV's high-performance nature, a launch mode is also thrown in for good measure.

In terms of aesthetics, this Puma ST looks exactly how you'd expect a high-performance Puma to look in 2020. More aggressive bumpers, a roof spoiler, red badging, and bigger wheels round out these changes.

On the inside, it follows the same performance theme with Recaro sports seats, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Arguably the coolest aspect of this interior is the manual handbrake, which is quite a rarity in 2020.

Deliveries of this Puma ST are set to start over in Europe immediately, but it's still unclear as to whether it's on the cards for New Zealand.

A spokesperson from Ford New Zealand revealed that they're focusing on the regular Puma and Puma ST-Line, and there is "No plan for the ST yet."