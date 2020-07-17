Ford Ranger, Everest and Transit go 'live' with FordPass Connect technology

Ford New Zealand has launched FordPass Connect, with the first "connected" Rangers, Transits and Everests arriving in dealerships.

The FordPass Connect embedded modem pairs with a smartphone app to unlock a range of new live services.





The FordPass app can be downloaded for Apple and Android devices. Going forward, all Ford new model year releases will arrive fitted with the technology, with full line-up coverage by early 2021.

In addition to FordPass Connect, every new Ford model release will include SYNC 3 (enabling Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), voice-activated sat-nav and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

When used together, key features of FordPass and FordPass Connect include:

Vehicle Status and Remote Vehicle Monitoring: owners can check key variables including fuel level, tyre pressures (where digital read-out tyre pressure monitoring system is fitted) and mileage through their smartphone.





Remote Start and Stop: drivers can start their vehicle’s engine from home, the office or elsewhere, enabling the vehicle’s cabin to commence heating or cooling to the last known setting.





Remote Lock and Unlock: This allows drivers to check whether the vehicle is locked remotely, but also let passengers into their vehicle regardless of whether they are there or not.

Live Traffic Updates : instant traffic updates for more accurate navigation in congested areas.

Vehicle Locator : courtesy of a map and location tracker in the FordPass app, drivers can find their way back to their vehicle in a busy parking area without the need to remember exactly where they (or somebody else) parked it.

Vehicle Health Alerts : these can be sent directly to a smart device, pre-empting service needs, general maintenance such as a washer fluid low alert, and more. The alert is designed to identify specific issues and even recommend a course of action.

