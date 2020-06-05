Ford Ranger recalled in New Zealand for potential transmission issues

New Zealand's most popular vehicle has been hit with a recall over potential problems with its transmission.

"In affected vehicles, the transmission fluid pump gears could fail while driving," said Ford New Zealand in a statement.

"Transmission fluid pump gear failure can cause a loss of hydraulic fluid pressure in the transmission, which can result in a loss of motive power.

"We’ve contacted customers directly and advised them to bring their vehicle into their Ford dealer where it can be sorted free of charge."

The Ranger's SUV sibling, the seven-seater Everest, is also impacted by the recall.

Read more: Inside the four biggest changes to the 2019 Ford Ranger

The recall does not cover all Rangers or all Everests. Rather, it covers certain Rangers produced between December 19 2017 and September 2019. Selected Everests built between November 27 2017 and July 2 2019 are also effected.

It's understood that the transmission issues centre around vehicles issued with Ford's newer 10-speed automatic transmission; a unit co-developed by General Motors. Tweaked versions of this transmission features in the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro 2SS.

In total, the recall effects 2036 vehicles in New Zealand. The same recall in Australia, meanwhile, effects 15,924 vehicles. Ford Australia confirmed that, at the time of its issue of the recall, 60 per cent of vehicles had already been repaired.