Ford releases local pricing for all-new Ranger ute

As one of New Zealand's most popular vehicles, the Ford Ranger has become somewhat of a household name in recent times, and Ford looks to build upon this reputation with the all-new model.

Just recently, the brand announced pricing for this new Ranger, and it's fair to say that we're quite surprised to see how well it is priced, from the entry-level model all the way through to the Baja-ready V6 Raptor.

To view all Ford Ranger models listed on DRIVEN, click here

Ford New Zealand Managing Director, Simon Rutherford, said that the 2022 Ranger line-up offers fantastic value for money to customers.

“The 2022 Next-Gen Ranger is a world-class vehicle, with significant leaps forward in technology, safety and capability across the range,” said Rutherford.

“As the country’s best-selling vehicle for more than seven years, the Ford Ranger has set the benchmark in this segment for some time, and we expect the next-generation model to raise that mark yet again; beginning with the surprisingly packed XL model through to the Raptor.

This is great news for our customers, as alongside the great steps forward for the vehicle, the pricing of the 2022 line-up ensures that Ranger continues to represent excellent value for money while the more powerful yet cleaner powertrains also take a bit of the sting out of the clean car fees.”

In total, Ford is planning on selling the Ranger in 15 different configurations, meaning that buyers will easily be able to find a Ranger that suits their needs.

It's also worth noting that every single Ranger in Ford's line-up will incur a clean car fee, ranging from $1,840 in a diesel double-cab 4x4 through to $5,175 in the range-topping petrol-powered Raptor.

The range starts at $46,990 for a single cab chassis 4x2, and the cheapest double-cab Ranger will set buyers back $51,490.

Moving up to the 4x4 models, the range starts at $55,990, and the cheapest double cab 4x4 starts from $58,990.

The new V6 diesel engine comes into the range at $75,490, and a Wildtrak model powered by the same engine tops the regular Rangers at $80,490.

Arguably the biggest news to come from this release is the fact that buyers won't have to fork out more than $100,000 for the range-topping Raptor model with its twin-turbo petrol-powered V6.

This new Raptor starts at $89,990, and even with the $5175 clean car fee slapped on it, it's still clear of the six-figure mark. $95,165 is all buyers will have to fork out for the best Baja-bashing goodness on offer.

See the full price list below: