Ford reveal date for much-anticipated next-generation Ranger

Ford Motor Company will reveal the much-anticipated next-generation Ford Ranger pickup on November 24.

The next-gen Ranger has been thoroughly tested, and is said to be “the most versatile and most capable Ranger yet”.

Ford conducted interviews to make the ranger more customer-centric. Through this, Ford discovered how owners used their trucks, what they liked, what they wished it had and what experiences mattered the most to them.

This approach helped Ford design and engineer solutions with the next-generation Ranger that customers wanted and would appreciate.

Max Tran, Chief Designer of the Ranger, says “as designers, we engaged with customers much earlier in the process, spent more time with them and got more insights than ever before. Interestingly, we found that no matter what market, our customers are doers. They like solving their own problems, and they like to feel confident in their truck… not just the way the vehicle functions but the way they feel when they’re driving it.”

The Ranger should receive the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder, the 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, and possibly the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 for the flagship Ranger Raptor. It will also introduce a plug-in hybrid variant for the first time.

The premiere of the new Ranger will be streamed live through Ford’s Facebook page and Ford New Zealand’s Youtube channel on November 24.