Ford reveals groundbreaking Coronavirus-killing tech in police cars

Over in America, police first responders have suffered greatly when it comes to Coronavirus, so a few quick-thinking researchers at Ford have come up with a way to protect them.

Offered only in the Ford Explorer-based Police Interceptor Utility that police use over in the States, the software-based solution basically cooks Covid-19, disinfecting the SUV.

According to the American brand, both the powertrain and climate control work in partnership to heat the cabin to over 56.1° C. After sustaining this heat for 15 minutes, the vehicle is effectively disinfected.

After working with Ohio State University, Ford was able to determine the correct temperature and duration that was needed to kill the virus. Findings showed that “exposing coronaviruses to temperatures of 56 degrees Celsius, or 132.8 degrees Fahrenheit, for 15 minutes reduces the viral concentration by greater than 99 percent on interior surfaces and materials used inside Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.”

To stop officers from jumping in while the process is underway, Ford has designed an "exterior signaling system." This means that the hazard lights flash in a pattern until it is finished, when it gives another signal.

The project started back in March, and now has been implemented in cars from the New York City Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

In a statement, Ford’s Stephen Tyler said “This virus is an invisible enemy and we are proud to provide a solution to help the law enforcement community fight it.”