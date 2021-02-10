Ford reveals plans to double funding for electric and self-driving cars

Despite being one of the world's biggest automotive manufacturers, Ford's move towards electric and self-driving tech has been a slow one, with the brand's first all-electric vehicle yet to release.

It seems that the American giant is attempting to change this perception, as it was recently confirmed that a US$29 billion investment was made towards self-driving tech development.

Based on the brand's recent moves, it seems serious about investing in the tech sector after a partnership with Google was announced just last week. It's also getting ready to release the all-electric Transit, F-150, and Mustang Mach-E.

This move hasn't happened overnight — back in 2018, Ford decided to allocate US$11.5 billion towards development, ending in 2022. The recent announcement saw an extra US$18 billion thrown on for good measure.

A majority of this funding is reportedly going towards battery cell development, for use across all-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles. It could also see Ford become a battery supplier for smaller brands.

When it comes to autonomous tech, Argo AI will probably receive a healthy injection thanks to Ford's partnership, and we might see the full self-driving suite launch in 2022 if Covid-19 restrictions haven't hampered this.

This aggressive movement is most likely an attempt to shake the idea that Ford is behind the eight ball with modern tech, as almost all of 2020's big releases were petrol-powered.

Also, Ford only had to watch the Super Bowl to see how far GM has come with its electrification projects, with the Cadillac Lyriq taking a starring role in two major productions.