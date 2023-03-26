Ford reveals Ranger Wildtrak X with trick suspension and new off-road tech

Ford New Zealand is continuing to expand its Ranger series with yet another new model, the Wildtrak X, due for launch in the second half of the year as a "go anywhere limited-edition".

Based on the Wildtrak biturbo (BiT) 2.0-litre, the X adds a new suspension setup claimed to broaden its abilities both on and off-road, extra driver-assist features and the full-time automatic AWD system previously only available on the Ranger V6 variants.

Wildtrak X also features Ford's clever Flexible Rack System (FRS) at the back - currently available as an option on mainstream Rangers and standard on the forthcoming Platinum V6, but not currently available on any other Wildtrak models because it's not compatible with the signature "sailplane" behind the cabin.

Ford says the X bridges the gap between the standard Wildtrak and Raptor models, with a price of $80,990 - $5k more than the standard Wildtrak BiT, but still $1500 less than the Wildtrak V6 and $12k under the Raptor.

It'll be a logical rival for Toyota NZ's forthcoming Hilux GR Sport (price yet to be announced), which also puts the emphasis on trick suspension.

According to the company, the X is designed for customers "who want greater off-road capability and smart features that support their passion for adventure without compromising the Ranger’s impressive 3500kg towing capacity."

The Wildtrak X’s unique Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers have End Stop Control Valve (ESCV) technology, with a monotube design and nitrogen-charged external reservoir. Ford says they allow increased tuning bandwidth that benefits on and off-road driving.

The X retains the 3500kg towing capacity of standard Rangers (and 1000kg more than the Raptor).

The General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres are also specific to the Wildtrak X, with 265/70 R17 rubber around new 17-inch alloy wheels. The combination of new suspension, wheel, and tyres specification results in a 30mm wider track width front and rear, and an additional 26mm of ground clearance over the current Wildtrak.

The X also introduces two new off-road tools. Trail Turn Assist helps drivers negotiate tight bends on narrow tracks by applying the brake on the inside rear wheel, reducing the turning radius. It’s designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds under 19km/h and can be used when the truck is engaged in either 4H or 4L and the rear differential is unlocked. In certain circumstances, Trail Turn Assist can reduce the Wildtrak X’s turning circle radius by up to 25 per cent.

Trail Control – also fitted to the Raptor – helps drivers maintain a constant low-speed while off-road. The driver selects a set speed below 32km/h and the vehicle will manage its own acceleration and braking.

Also similar to the drive mode on Raptor, Rock Crawl on Wildtrak X has been designed to traverse uneven, rocky terrain in a controlled manner at low speed. This mode requires low range 4WD to be engaged and will automatically lock the rear differential for maximum traction. Rock Crawl also actuates a unique throttle and transmission calibration.

Cyber Orange has been introduced as an exclusive colour for the Wildtrak X. It also gets a new grille design with LED headlamps and orange accent strip, steel bash plate, cast aluminium side steps, "Wildtrak X" badges on the front doors and tailgate, black Ford oval badges front and rear as well as distinctive Ranger lettering across the hood.

The grille surround, bumper H-bar, wheel lip mouldings, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles and rear bumper are all finished in black. Auxiliary LEDs are integrated into the unique front grille.

Inside, Wildtrak X has new leather-accented seats with Miko suede. Terra suede wraps the glovebox, instrument cluster hood, door trim and centre console rails while Cyber Orange contrast stitching is used on the seats, steering wheel, gear shifter, doors and the upper glovebox.

Standard for Wildtrak X compared to the regular Wildtrak is a B&O audio system, and the larger 12.4-inch Digital Cluster found on the Ranger Raptor and Platinum variants. The X is also fitted with an overhead auxiliary switch bank for aftermarket accessories.

The BiT engine is also cleaner than other Ranger variants. It's 4kW down on the standard Wildtrak (still with 500Nm though) but is the first Ranger to meet the Light Duty Truck EU Stage 6 emissions level, which means owners must use AdBlue additive.