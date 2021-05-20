Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning combines practicality and impressive performance

Ford has just whipped the covers off its highly-anticipated F-150 Lightning, and unlike the previous trucks that wore the same badge, it features an all-electric power train instead of a big V8 engine.

Unlike previous iterations of the Lightning, it seems that this electric Ford is a practical work truck first, and just a performance truck on the side, given that impressive performance naturally comes with electric power.

Diving into the spec sheet, we see that the Lightning will be offered with two battery packs over in America. The standard option will be good for 370km, and the extended-range option will be closer to 500km.

Dual electric motors work to produce 419kW and 1050Nm of torque in both models, and the 0-100km/h figure sits in the mid-four-second range. It also boasts an impressive tow rating of over 4.5 tonnes.

Dual-onboard chargers will get the Lightning to 100 per cent in just eight hours whilst using a home charger. Using a fast charger, it will go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 41 minutes.

In terms of styling, it looks almost identical to the current-generation F-150, with an added light bar that runs across the width of the front grille.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of this F-150 Lightning is its ability to send electricity both ways. It can become a mobile generator, and can send up to 9.6kW of power back the other way. This serves the purpose of keeping a house powered in the event of a power cut.

"In the future, Ford will introduce Ford Intelligent Power, which can use the truck to power homes during high-cost, peak-energy hours while taking advantage of low-cost overnight rates to charge the vehicle in time for your morning drive," reads Ford's press release. "This can help save money on electricity that powers your vehicle and home while also taking pressure off the grid in peak usage times."

On the inside, it's obvious that Ford is following in Tesla's footsteps with a ginormous 15.5-inch touchscreen display. This system will support Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, and as well as automatically update over-the-air.

Right now it seems that this Lightning will only be available in America, with left-hand drive production kicking off in the middle of 2022. We're reached out to Ford New Zealand for comment, but we won't be holding our breath for the electric truck.